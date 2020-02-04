You are the owner of this article.
Mother shot in car while child was inside; Hammond police say they caught suspect
Mother shot in car while child was inside; Hammond police say they caught suspect

HAMMOND — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at a Hammond gas station that sent a mother to the hospital, police said. 

The woman was shot in a car Tuesday while in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station, police said.

Her child was in the car at the time, and the child didn't suffer any injuries, police said. 

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and potentially related to a domestic dispute. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Kellogg said. 

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

