Mother shot in car while child was inside; Hammond police say they caught suspect

HAMMOND — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at a Hammond gas station that sent a mother to the hospital, police said.

The woman was shot in a car Tuesday while in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station, police said.

Her child was in the car at the time, and the child didn't suffer any injuries, police said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and potentially related to a domestic dispute.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Kellogg said.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.