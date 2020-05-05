Mother's Day this year means getting creative from afar

To cheer her up, they're planning a party on her lawn.

“It's going to be a surprise pop-up Mother's Day brunch with `momosas' and painting,” Hockman said. “We’re going to set it up for all of us to paint a sunflower, her absolute favorite. She'll paint on her porch and we'll be on the lawn, all 6 feet apart.”

Willie Greer in Memphis thought food, enlisting the help of a neighbor to make his mom's recipe for pecan pie and deliver it to her in Dallas to brighten her isolation Mother's Day. He said the neighbor was happy to do it after he sent her the recipe.

“My siblings and I will also create a `thank you' video for mom. Since we can’t all be together, each of us will record a short message and at the end we'll all sing `A Mother's Love' by Gena Hill," he said. “I’m pretty sure this is the part where my mom cries her eyes out.”

These days, virtual experiences are all we have, so Lisa Hill in Portland, Oregon, decided to embrace that notion for her 79-year-old mom in Stuart, Florida, after she met a cooking instructor while volunteering to prepare meals at a shelter.

Hill has been cooking alongside Lauren Chandler, who has taken her usual in-home cooking sessions online with a twist: She's throwing in a free 45-minute session for clients to donate.