Motorcycle crash kills Chesterton man, police say
Motorcycle crash kills Chesterton man, police say

Crash stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A Chesterton man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Glenn Friday, 55, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 12 near Furnessville Road at 3:58 p.m.

When he passed a group of motorcyclists, Friday was unable to negotiate a turn and struck a guardrail on the north side of the road, police said.

Friday was found dead at the scene.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Assisting were Joe's Towing, Beverly Shores Police, Porter Police, Porter Fire and Porter Ambulance.

