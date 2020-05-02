Motorcycle crash kills Chesterton man, police say

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A Chesterton man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Glenn Friday, 55, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 12 near Furnessville Road at 3:58 p.m.
When he passed a group of motorcyclists, Friday was unable to negotiate a turn and struck a guardrail on the north side of the road, police said.
Friday was found dead at the scene.
The Porter County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Assisting were Joe's Towing, Beverly Shores Police, Porter Police, Porter Fire and Porter Ambulance.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Christopher Scott
Corey Lamarr Cheatham
Danielle Marie Alvarez
Demetrius Leon Robinson
Dylan Christopher Pfenning
Jacob Aaron Cristea
Jason Scott Wojtyska
John Michael Andresen
Joshua Solomon Green
Josip Kelley Markovich
Kevin Michael Boling
Loren Felicia Hylek
Marcus Darnell Lucio
Matthew Del Gear
Melissa Jean Dooley
Michael Anthony
Nicole Marie Gordon
Samantha Dawn Wright
Steven Edward Shearer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!