 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Sunday night crash, police say
urgent

Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Sunday night crash, police say

Police stock hammond police investigate (copy)

On Sunday night, police responded to an accident that sent a motorcycle driver to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

 File, The Times

HAMMOND — A motorcycle driver was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition after an accident Sunday night. 

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to the intersection of 169th Street and New Hampshire Avenue for an accident, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, Kellogg said, and the vehicle driver was arrested pending charges. Additional information about the condition of the motorcycle driver was not provided. 

Investigators are looking into if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts