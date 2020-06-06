Motorcyclist airlifted from Winfield crash, sheriff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — A motorcyclist was airlifted and the passenger was taken to a local hospital following a motorcycle crash in Winfield Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., first responders were called to a crash in the 8700 block of E. 109th Street, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and the passenger on the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Martinez said Lake County accident reconstruction investigators are at the scene and limited information is available as of Saturday evening.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.