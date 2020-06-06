You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist airlifted from Winfield crash, sheriff says
Motorcyclist airlifted from Winfield crash, sheriff says

WINFIELD — A motorcyclist was airlifted and the passenger was taken to a local hospital following a motorcycle crash in Winfield Saturday evening. 

Around 6 p.m., first responders were called to a crash in the 8700 block of E. 109th Street, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. 

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and the passenger on the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown. 

Martinez said Lake County accident reconstruction investigators are at the scene and limited information is available as of Saturday evening. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

