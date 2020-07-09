You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies after steering off I-65 into ditch, police say
Motorcyclist dies after steering off I-65 into ditch, police say

STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT – A motorcyclist died after driving off the road Wednesday on Interstate 65, at the southbound ramp from U.S. 231, police said.

Indiana State Police responded to the area after 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. There, troopers learned a black 2005 Harley Davidson steered off the roadway and overturned into a west ditch.

The motorcycle overturned and ended up trapping the driver underneath. A bystander tried to lift the motorcycle unsuccessfully until first responders arrived, police said.

Responders freed the driver from underneath the vehicle, administered CPR and transported the driver to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

The driver was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner, police said. That person's identity had not been released by the coroner's office as of early Thursday morning.

Crown Point Fire/EMS and Samson's Towing assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

