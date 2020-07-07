Motorcyclist dies following crash, police say; portion of Broadway in Merrillville closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle, police said.

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Broadway and 55th Avenue for a car versus motorcycle accident, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice.

Rice said the motorcyclist died following the incident. The victim has not been identified.

Southbound traffic on Broadway remains closed. One lane of northbound Broadway is open, Rice said.

Police are still investigating the crash, he said.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

