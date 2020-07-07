You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies following crash, police say; portion of Broadway in Merrillville closed
Motorcyclist dies following crash, police say; portion of Broadway in Merrillville closed

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle, police said. 

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Broadway and 55th Avenue for a car versus motorcycle accident, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice. 

Rice said the motorcyclist died following the incident. The victim has not been identified. 

Southbound traffic on Broadway remains closed. One lane of northbound Broadway is open, Rice said. 

Police are still investigating the crash, he said. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

