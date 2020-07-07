Motorcyclist dies following crash, police say; portion of Broadway in Merrillville closed

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle, police said.
After 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Broadway and 55th Avenue for a car versus motorcycle accident, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice.
Rice said the motorcyclist died following the incident. The victim has not been identified.
Southbound traffic on Broadway remains closed. One lane of northbound Broadway is open, Rice said.
Police are still investigating the crash, he said.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!