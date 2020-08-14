Motorcyclist hospitalized with 'significant injuries' after being hit by driver

GARY — An Illinois motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries" Thursday night after a driver failed to stop at a Gary intersection, police said.
The driver of a white Chevy failed to yield to the motorcyclist at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Grant Street, authorities said.
Police responded to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist — a 32-year-old man from South Holland — was taken in an ambulance to the hospital with several broken bones.
The man's injuries are not life-threatening, but will likely lead to an extensive recovery, police said.
The driver of the white Chevy — identified by police as a 36-year-old man from Gary — was taken into custody on a suspended Illinois license.
The motorcyclist's status is unknown at this time, authorities said.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!