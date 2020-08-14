Motorcyclist hospitalized with 'significant injuries' after being hit by driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — An Illinois motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries" Thursday night after a driver failed to stop at a Gary intersection, police said.

The driver of a white Chevy failed to yield to the motorcyclist at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Grant Street, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist — a 32-year-old man from South Holland — was taken in an ambulance to the hospital with several broken bones.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, but will likely lead to an extensive recovery, police said.

The driver of the white Chevy — identified by police as a 36-year-old man from Gary — was taken into custody on a suspended Illinois license.