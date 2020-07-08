Motorcyclist identified in fatal Merrillville crash

MERRILLVILLE — A man who died in a crash that closed part of Broadway Avenue was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office Wednesday.
Leslie Trotter, 29, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m Tuesday, about an hour after a crash involving a motorcycle and car at Broadway and 55th Avenue, Merrillville police and the coroner's office said.
Trotter was the motorcyclist involved in the crash. He suffered a blunt force trauma injury, a coroner's office release states.
Police responded to the area about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Southbound traffic on Broadway was closed while officials cleared the scene. Units with the Merrillville Fire Department and Superior Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!