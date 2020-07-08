Motorcyclist identified in fatal Merrillville crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A man who died in a crash that closed part of Broadway Avenue was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office Wednesday.

Leslie Trotter, 29, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m Tuesday, about an hour after a crash involving a motorcycle and car at Broadway and 55th Avenue, Merrillville police and the coroner's office said.

Trotter was the motorcyclist involved in the crash. He suffered a blunt force trauma injury, a coroner's office release states.

Police responded to the area about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Southbound traffic on Broadway was closed while officials cleared the scene. Units with the Merrillville Fire Department and Superior Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

