You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Merrillville crash
breaking urgent

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Merrillville crash

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A man who died in a crash that closed part of Broadway Avenue was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office Wednesday.

Leslie Trotter, 29, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m Tuesday, about an hour after a crash involving a motorcycle and car at Broadway and 55th Avenue, Merrillville police and the coroner's office said.

Motorcyclist dies following crash, police say; portion of Broadway in Merrillville closed

Trotter was the motorcyclist involved in the crash. He suffered a blunt force trauma injury, a coroner's office release states.

Police responded to the area about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Southbound traffic on Broadway was closed while officials cleared the scene. Units with the Merrillville Fire Department and Superior Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cats and dogs meet their zoo counterparts behind glass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts