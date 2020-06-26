Motorcyclist waved at officer as he fled at speeds up to 190 mph, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old LaPorte man, who had a key chain that read "(expletive) the police," claimed to be driving his motorcycle at up to 190 mph while occasionally looking back and waving at officers during a high speed chase this week, according to the incident report.

Kyle Warnke, who faces felony counts of criminal recklessness with a vehicle and resisting law enforcement, was wearing a T-shirt that read, "I just want to feel wanted by someone other than the police," according to Portage police.

He claimed to have the fastest motorcycle available — 2008 Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R — and said he had ran from police before, according to the report.

When asked why he was waving at officers, Warnke reportedly said, "Cause I didn't think you would have caught me and I seriously was not trying to be funny. I'm truly sorry for risking everyone's lives by doing this stupid thing."

The Wednesday evening arrest came just a few hours before 21-year-old Theodore Hickman reportedly led Portage police on a high speed chase through the city and out on to westbound Interstate 94 where the young man crashed into a truck and died.