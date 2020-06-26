Motorcyclist waved at officer as he fled at speeds up to 190 mph, police say

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old LaPorte man, who had a key chain that read "(expletive) the police," claimed to be driving his motorcycle at up to 190 mph while occasionally looking back and waving at officers during a high speed chase this week, according to the incident report.
Kyle Warnke, who faces felony counts of criminal recklessness with a vehicle and resisting law enforcement, was wearing a T-shirt that read, "I just want to feel wanted by someone other than the police," according to Portage police.
He claimed to have the fastest motorcycle available — 2008 Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R — and said he had ran from police before, according to the report.
When asked why he was waving at officers, Warnke reportedly said, "Cause I didn't think you would have caught me and I seriously was not trying to be funny. I'm truly sorry for risking everyone's lives by doing this stupid thing."
The Wednesday evening arrest came just a few hours before 21-year-old Theodore Hickman reportedly led Portage police on a high speed chase through the city and out on to westbound Interstate 94 where the young man crashed into a truck and died.
Police said they were led to Warnke after receiving a report around 7:30 p.m. of motorcycles "doing tricks" on northbound Willowcreek Road in the area of Central Avenue. Two of the bikes were spotted going westbound on U.S. 20 and one fled into Lake County and the other outran police into Ogden Dunes.
Police then saw three additional motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed westbound along U.S. 12 near the entrance of Ogden Dunes and the one driven by Warnke sped off doing a wheelie, police said. Warnke stopped his bike at one point and was on the phone but took off when police approached and repeatedly looked back and waved.
While eastbound on U.S. 20, the officer was reportedly traveling 117 mph in a 45 mph zone and watched as Warnke pulled away and out of sight.
Warnke was then relocated heading north on Ind. 249 and did another wheelie before speeding off after seeing police, according to the report. He entered the Port of Indiana and while attempting to turn around and flee, lost control and the motorcycle fell to its side.
Warnke, who refused medical treatment, was taken into custody, police said. He said he did not know the other motorcyclist, having just met up with them while driving around.
Police took custody of the motorcycle and a handgun he was wearing on his waistband. The gun had a full magazine and one round in the chamber, police said.
