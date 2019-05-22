PORTAGE — With sirens blaring and flags waving, the National Veterans Awareness Organization's convoy of motorcycles pulled into Portage High School Tuesday on one of their many stops across the United States.
The National Veterans Awareness Ride left Davenport, Iowa Tuesday morning and drove through Illinois with a state trooper escort. The riders arrived in Portage in the early afternoon for a program with the Portage High School Marine JROTC.
The ride to Indiana was wet, chilly and "refreshing," according to Dan "Lugnut" Kuepker, the Indiana state coordinator of the ride. Kuepker has been riding to California for eight years and continues to do so for the veterans.
"We have to keep the knowledge that our veterans did so much for us and we stop and talk to them and thank them for their service," Kuepker said. "If we didn't do that, they'd be forgotten. And we can not allow that to happen."
The group, consisting of veterans and non-veteran supporters like Kuepker, is on a 10-day journey across the country from California to Washington D.C.
"It's a long journey to visit everybody," said Kris Kuepker, who rides alongside her husband Dan. "But it's just great, the vets love seeing us. They look forward to the bikes coming every year."
The NVAO riders make stops at veterans hospitals, homes and schools, and at cemeteries and memorials to lay wreaths. The organization aims "to visit, spend time and thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice," according to its website.
"If you saw the looks on their faces when they get a card from a student and they're holding it by their heart with tears in their eyes, you know what you're doing is really impactful," Kris Kuepker said.
After parking, the riders entered the high school to recognize and also be celebrated by the JROTC. NVAO gave the senior students pins and presented certificates of appreciation to the school and Portage Police and Fire Departments.
Senior Master Sgt. Ed Bowers opened the program. He has been the Marine instructor of the JROTC for more than a decade and has ridden with NVAO in previous years.
Out of Portage's 30 seniors in the JROTC, 22 are planning to or have enlisted in the armed forces. The focus of the JROTC is on personal development, leadership and character.
"My mission is not to put kids in the military, my mission is do what's right for the kid," Bowers said.
But seeing NVAO, Bowers said, is the right example for the students to see that you don't have to quit serving even if you're not in the military anymore.
Junior Kyle Faulkner joined the JROTC to "straighten up" after being suspended. Cade Birtell, another junior, says he joined because his mom told him to, but stayed because he enjoyed it. Junior Chris Ford said the group is very close.
"I think its more like a family relationship, but we also a group of friends that can have fun but be serious at the same time," Ford said.
Junior Mark Colby said seeing the riders at the school made him proud.
"Most people in JROTC are going to be enlisting and to watch the people before us watch us perform makes me feel good because we may be there someday," Colby said.
Motorcyclists with the group vary in age, from 30 to 82 years old. National ride coordinator Jerry Conner said he and the other riders respect the students and like to take the time to thank them.
"It's a privilege for us to see these young people and the discipline that they have, the teamwork that they've developed," Conner said. "A lot of these folks went through the same kind of drill a long time ago."
After Portage, the riders are off to Michigan City, the Indiana Veterans' Home in Lafayette and Indianapolis before moving through Ohio and West Virginia to Washington D.C.
"For a lot of the veterans, they don't get a lot of visitors and family may not be close by," Conner said. "When we show up, it reminds them that somebody cares. It helps them to have a better day than they had yesterday."
When NVAO visits homes and hospitals, Conner said, veterans are outside waving flags, cheering and crying. Veterans are shown around the motorcycles, "but more importantly, we'll share stories and hold their hands."
"It's our way of saying thank you," Conner said. "It's our way of saying, 'You're remembered and you're important.'"