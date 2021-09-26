Motorcyle riders gather to honor vets' service

HIGHLAND — As guest speaker for the 22nd annual Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride, retired Maj. Gen. Clif Tooley thanked the veterans assembled at Wicker Memorial Park for the “selfless service.”
When President Calvin Coolidge dedicated the park 94 years ago, he did so for the doughboys who fought and died in World War I. Since that global conflict, Tooley said, this country has sent troops to fight in 40 additional conflicts. After the 116,000 U.S. lives lost in WWI, another 500,000 have died in the following wars, Tooley continued, including 14,000 Hoosiers.
A Bargersville resident, Tooley served 41 years in the Army, from 1974 to 2015. He saw service in 27 countries.
Seeing veterans, family members and other cyclists, Tooley said veterans can still recall their buddies’ names and see their faces. They served together and split rations in jungles and deserts, the retired general said, “people who had our backs in tough circumstances.”
Currently, Tooley noted, American military personnel are serving in 70 countries.
Quoting from Coolidge, Tooley said veterans possess a “higher, sterner kind of patriotism, those who did and dared.”
Tooley pointed to all the sacrifices veterans have made and are still making in support of current veterans. He asked for God’s help for military personnel who continue to work to make America “the light, hope and envy of the world.”
With motorcycles covering the park’s entire pathway, an estimated 2,000 motorcycles participated in this year’s ride, said Diana DeLeon, chief of staff for North Township Trustee Adrian A. Santos. The ride raises funds for maintenance and upkeep of Wicker Park’s military memorials and benefits veterans’ homes and military organizations.
“It’s amazing, all the people coming out,” DeLeon said, “and coming together to support veterans for all they do for our country.”
After a year off due to the pandemic, Santos said he was “super excited” to bring it back. “This is a truly humbling experience,” the trustee said.
The 27-mile biking route covered Highland, Munster, Dyer, Schererville, Merrillville, Gary, Calumet Township, and Griffith, then back to the park for refreshments, vendors and displays. That included the Indiana Fallen Heroes display of Hoosier soldiers killed in action since the 9/11 attacks.
Susan Bandy, of Chicago, recalled her husband Joseph, an ex-Marine, and her father, a Vietnam veteran. “Veterans need our help,” she said. “I feel really good about this.”
George Peters noted his four brothers who served in the military. The Schererville man said, “I want to support veterans, and I enjoy the ride and the people.”
Also from Schererville, Louis Rodriguez supported the effort as a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Disabled American Veterans.
“They’re supporting veterans,” he said of bikers, “and we’re proud of them. We’re honored.”
Hobart resident Bob Carnagey is vice commander for the DAV Department of Indiana. He commented, “All these people doing this — it’s a great, great, great thing.”
Veterans, Carnagey said, are proud people and may not seek help. When his group finds homeless veterans, Carnagey said the DAV works with local officials to find temporary housing and “quite often, save their lives.”
According to Incontext, a publication of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, 35% of Indiana’s current veterans served during the Vietnam era. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 409,836 veterans lived in Indiana as of 2017, with the largest number, more than 51,000, living in downstate Marion County.
Indiana Veteran Grants reports there are currently more than 357,400 veterans in Indiana who are “war-time” veterans. This means they have been involved in one of the following wars:
• More than 118,000 from the Gulf War.
• More than 166,100 from the Vietnam era.
• More than 50,200 from the Korean War.
• More than 40,100 from World War II.
Mike Ingle, of Dyer, a life member of Dyer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6448, served in the Army from 1978 to 1980. This ride, he said, “means a lot to being other veterans, having a good time, and supporting one another.”
Army veteran Jeff Sandefur, of Griffith, came with daughter Jill, currently a sergeant in the Army, stationed in South Bend. “This is great,” she said. “It builds a lot of community and is a great way to get together.”
While Jill has served since 2012, her father served from 1986 to 1991, seeing action in 1989 in Panama with Operation Just Cause. “This is a great event for veterans and getting everyone together,” he said.
Jamie Ogden, of Portage, was riding for his father Kenneth, a WWII Navy veteran. “I like these guys,” he said of veterans. “They deserve more respect.”
Chris Wilkie, of Dyer, came in the motorcycle he painted bright orange. His son was just discharged from the Air Force, where his daughter-in-law currently serves. His brothers served in the Army and Marines, and his father served with the Army in the Korean Conflict.
“This ride means everything,” Wilkie said. “(Veterans) would not have anything if not for us, for the suffering and sacrifices they made for us.”
Proceeds from the ride support veterans’ services, including suicide counseling and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Current veteran Jacqueline Darwish, of Hobart, was participating in her first ride. She joined the Army in 2012 and is now a member of the Indiana National Guard.
“It’s a great feeling to be part of this,” Darwish said, “to be with other veterans and people who support them.”