Motorcyle riders gather to honor vets' service

Mike Ingle, of Dyer, a life member of Dyer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6448, served in the Army from 1978 to 1980. This ride, he said, “means a lot to being other veterans, having a good time, and supporting one another.”

Army veteran Jeff Sandefur, of Griffith, came with daughter Jill, currently a sergeant in the Army, stationed in South Bend. “This is great,” she said. “It builds a lot of community and is a great way to get together.”

While Jill has served since 2012, her father served from 1986 to 1991, seeing action in 1989 in Panama with Operation Just Cause. “This is a great event for veterans and getting everyone together,” he said.

Jamie Ogden, of Portage, was riding for his father Kenneth, a WWII Navy veteran. “I like these guys,” he said of veterans. “They deserve more respect.”

Chris Wilkie, of Dyer, came in the motorcycle he painted bright orange. His son was just discharged from the Air Force, where his daughter-in-law currently serves. His brothers served in the Army and Marines, and his father served with the Army in the Korean Conflict.

“This ride means everything,” Wilkie said. “(Veterans) would not have anything if not for us, for the suffering and sacrifices they made for us.”