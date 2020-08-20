Move-in week: Pandemic brings changes to residence living on PNW campus

Students were allowed two guests to help throughout the move-in period. Stickers were provided and names were taken for each visitor, with sign-in and sign-out required for each individual in an effort to track those coming in and out of the university’s two residence halls.

“So much of this is the unknown,” Iverson said, noting the bulk of students and parents have been understanding of PNW’s changes. “There’s no best practices here yet, it’s just practices.”

Prior to their arrival, students were asked to sign an amended contract acknowledging new social distancing requirements.

Among the changes, guests from outside University Village will no longer be permitted inside Griffin and Peregrine halls. Students may have guests from within their own building in their apartments, but apartment capacity will be limited to no more than eight people at one time with masks required at all times when not within a student’s own apartment.

Students will only be allowed keycard access to their own building, while in the past, University Village residents were allowed entry to both campus apartment buildings.