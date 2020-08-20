Move-in week: Pandemic brings changes to residence living on PNW campus

HAMMOND — Move-in day at Purdue University Northwest is usually a bustling event with full residence hall lobbies, music and events coordinated to kick off the beginning of a new semester.
This year at PNW’s University Village, move-in day has morphed into move-in week.
In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, students have been given scheduled move-in windows with limitations placed on the number of helpers allowed to assist each student in unloading and unpacking their belongings.
PNW officials began moving students in Aug. 14 and will continue taking students through the end of this week in an effort to spread out what is normally a one-day event.
The university expects it will only fill its Griffin and Peregrine residence halls at about 60% to 70% of their 744-student capacity as PNW heads into a new semester of online, virtual, classroom, hybrid and limited face-to-face instruction.
“We’ve really placed a large emphasis on keeping people safe,” said Scott Iverson, executive director of housing and residential education.
For those arriving on campus this week, students were directed to one of five color-coded move-in zones.
Student check-in, typically inside a University Village lobby, was moved outdoors this year. The university has tried to limit its number of students moving in to 10 at a time.
Students were allowed two guests to help throughout the move-in period. Stickers were provided and names were taken for each visitor, with sign-in and sign-out required for each individual in an effort to track those coming in and out of the university’s two residence halls.
“So much of this is the unknown,” Iverson said, noting the bulk of students and parents have been understanding of PNW’s changes. “There’s no best practices here yet, it’s just practices.”
Prior to their arrival, students were asked to sign an amended contract acknowledging new social distancing requirements.
Among the changes, guests from outside University Village will no longer be permitted inside Griffin and Peregrine halls. Students may have guests from within their own building in their apartments, but apartment capacity will be limited to no more than eight people at one time with masks required at all times when not within a student’s own apartment.
Students will only be allowed keycard access to their own building, while in the past, University Village residents were allowed entry to both campus apartment buildings.
Apartment configurations at PNW allow each student to have their own bedroom. Students will share kitchen and living room space in two- and four-bedroom units.
It’s hard to navigate far within University Village’s halls without reminders of how things have changed.
Plexiglass panels have been installed at reception desks and signs along the building’s walls remind students to wear masks, establish elevator waiting areas and encourage social distancing.
Water fountains within the building will only be allowed for filling bottles, and new capacities have been set for shared spaces. Only two students will be allowed in the residence halls’ elevator cabins at one time, and the university is limiting laundry room capacity to one resident at a time.
Common areas have been closed and furniture has been removed from Peregrine Hall’s lobby.
The university has expanded its existing infection protocol, including with expanded sanitization efforts.
Two quarantine floors, one in each building, have been established for students who may need to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.
Iverson said food donations are being collected for such cases, and student housing employees will be able to make deliveries to the floor for students unable to leave.
While large back-to-school social gatherings are generally out of the question this year, other activities like planned Zoom events and a door-to-door ice cream social are in the works to help students feel welcome in their new environment.
Libby Huston, starting her senior year at PNW, said she’s eager to return to class on the campus she abruptly left last March after the university shifted its spring semester courses online at the onset of the pandemic.
Students were not required to move out of campus housing at that time, but were given a $450 refund if they chose to leave, Iverson said.
Huston, a member of the university’s women's golf team, will live on a floor of PNW athletes established on NCAA recommendations to keep sports teams living on campus close to contain any potential viral spread should an athlete test positive.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, to which PNW belongs, announced earlier this month a suspension of all competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
Huston said although things look different — she only anticipates one of her classes will meet in person this fall — she’s excited to get back to campus.
“I was ready,” Huston said. “That was the longest I’ve been home since I’ve been in high school.”
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.