Mrvan outlines successes as trustee as he prepares to join U.S. House

HAMMOND — Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan said Friday he plans to resign his position as North Township trustee on Saturday, one day before he is sworn in as a representative in the U.S. House.
Mrvan said he was proud of his team as the trustee's office was able to help individuals and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic and address issues affecting the township's residents.
He will resign as trustee effective noon Saturday. On Sunday, he will take the oath as Indiana's 1st Congressional District representative.
"I recognize that my voice and abilities to be an effective member of Congress will be augmented by the thousands of voices of individuals and families that I have encountered throughout my career at the North Township office," Mrvan said.
Before serving as trustee, Mrvan sat on the North Township Board.
"I began this journey with the tremendous support of my family, including my father, state Sen. Frank Mrvan, mother, wife and countless others," he said.
An elected official's first responsibility is to protect the public's health and safety, he said.
The trustee's office coordinated with the Northern Indiana Information Security and Sharing Alliance to provide personal protective equipment and medical devices to hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, he said.
His office assisted with cleaning supplies and basic life necessities after flooding, and the trustee's office made supporting the mental health of veterans a priority, he said.
Mrvan also cited access to transportation for the township's elderly population and those seeking employment as one of his administration's successes.
Such services are critical, he said.
"That is why we made significant investments to promote access to doctor appointments, grocery stores and jobs," Mrvan said.
The No More Secrets program has proven itself to be an invaluable resource to protect children in the Region and across the state, he said.
The trustee's office supported the United Steelworkers when they went on strike for safer working conditions and fair wages, he said.
"We understood that individuals and families came to our office in times of need, and we were there to provide emergency support and work to transition them to stability through our Circle of Care programs," he said.
Mrvan said the success of the trustee's office was possibly only because of dedicated board members and employees, partnerships with labor and nonprofit organizations, and cooperation with local, state and federal entities.
"There remain many challenges before us, and I am ready to continue to do the work that is necessary to address our health crisis and improve our economy for everyone," Mrvan said.
Mrvan has asked to take retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee when the new Congress convenes in early January.