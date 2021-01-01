Mrvan outlines successes as trustee as he prepares to join U.S. House

His office assisted with cleaning supplies and basic life necessities after flooding, and the trustee's office made supporting the mental health of veterans a priority, he said.

Mrvan also cited access to transportation for the township's elderly population and those seeking employment as one of his administration's successes.

Such services are critical, he said.

"That is why we made significant investments to promote access to doctor appointments, grocery stores and jobs," Mrvan said.

The No More Secrets program has proven itself to be an invaluable resource to protect children in the Region and across the state, he said.

The trustee's office supported the United Steelworkers when they went on strike for safer working conditions and fair wages, he said.

"We understood that individuals and families came to our office in times of need, and we were there to provide emergency support and work to transition them to stability through our Circle of Care programs," he said.

Mrvan said the success of the trustee's office was possibly only because of dedicated board members and employees, partnerships with labor and nonprofit organizations, and cooperation with local, state and federal entities.