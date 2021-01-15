Multi-vehicle crash sends at least 1 to hospital, official says

GARY — Multiple ambulances were responding late Friday morning to a multi-vehicle crash with at least one person transported to a local hospital, a fire official said.

Crews were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Melton Road, said Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

Jones confirmed one or more persons was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment but could not immediately speak to the extent of their injuries.

Ambulances remained at the scene by 11:55 a.m.

Jones said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.