 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multi-vehicle crash sends at least 1 to hospital, official says
alert urgent

Multi-vehicle crash sends at least 1 to hospital, official says

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

GARY — Multiple ambulances were responding late Friday morning to a multi-vehicle crash with at least one person transported to a local hospital, a fire official said.

Crews were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Melton Road, said Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

Jones confirmed one or more persons was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment but could not immediately speak to the extent of their injuries.

Ambulances remained at the scene by 11:55 a.m.

Jones said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+61 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why sedition charges are eyed after Capitol attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts