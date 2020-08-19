Multimillion-dollar, five-story Illiana opens in Whiting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — A multimillion-dollar, five-story apartment building at the site of the demolished Illiana Hotel has opened in downtown Whiting.

Developed Holladay Properties finished construction on the $5.5 million mixed-use project at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue at the border of Whiting and Hammond's neighboring Robertsdale neighborhood. The 41,000-square-foot building consists of 32 apartments, including 12 leased by the Calumet College of St. Joseph for use as dorms, as well as more than 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

“I really appreciate all the help we’ve had from Mayor Joe Stahura and the city of Whiting throughout this project,” Mike Micka, vice president of development for South Bend-based Holladay Properties, said at a grand opening ceremony attended by about 50 people.

“The city had the vision for what this area could be, and they acquired this site and got it ready for development. Without that vision, we wouldn’t be here today.”

The Illiana, about five blocks away from Calumet College of St. Joseph, will serve as the college's first dorm.