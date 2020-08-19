Multimillion-dollar, five-story Illiana opens in Whiting

WHITING — A multimillion-dollar, five-story apartment building at the site of the demolished Illiana Hotel has opened in downtown Whiting.
Developed Holladay Properties finished construction on the $5.5 million mixed-use project at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue at the border of Whiting and Hammond's neighboring Robertsdale neighborhood. The 41,000-square-foot building consists of 32 apartments, including 12 leased by the Calumet College of St. Joseph for use as dorms, as well as more than 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
“I really appreciate all the help we’ve had from Mayor Joe Stahura and the city of Whiting throughout this project,” Mike Micka, vice president of development for South Bend-based Holladay Properties, said at a grand opening ceremony attended by about 50 people.
“The city had the vision for what this area could be, and they acquired this site and got it ready for development. Without that vision, we wouldn’t be here today.”
The Illiana, about five blocks away from Calumet College of St. Joseph, will serve as the college's first dorm.
“We have probably 100-plus students that live in the local community and go to school just a half a mile down the block,” said Calumet College of St. Joseph President Amy MCormack. “To be able to provide such a high-quality residential experience for our students really is a game changer for us.”
First planned three years ago, the apartment building offers 962-square-foot Whihala floor plans, the 905-square-foot Marquette, and 897-square-foot Marina. Apartments range from $1,550 to $1,600 per month, and can be leased for six to 12 months.
Each apartment has two beds, two baths, 9-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, private balconies and granite countertops.
“Our idea was to create a master plan of development for the City and this is the first phase of that,” Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura. “Hopefully we can get the next stage going and begin additional construction to keep this development going through the east end of town. We wanted to get this done efficiently and effectively, and at the end of the day, we figured that out and now we have this great commercial and residential space.”
For more information, visit theilliana.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!