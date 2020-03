Multiple crashes tie up traffic on Borman Expressway, police say

Indiana State Police say they are responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 80/94 Tuesday morning between the Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard exits.

"We're dealing with multiple secondary crashes. People need to slow down," a corporal with Indiana State Police's Lowell District said.

Multiple crashes have occurred in the eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of the 1.5 mile marker on 80/94, state police said.

Two left, eastbound lanes are blocked between Columbia Ave and Northcote Ave near Hammond, according to INDOT's travel alerts. The lanes will be closed for the next hour, INDOT stated.

Some lanes will remain closed as police investigate and clean up crash sites.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

