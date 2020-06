Multiple fire agencies rush to douse house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Several fire departments responded to a fire that began in an attached garage Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:37 p.m. firefighters were called to the 600 block of North Old Suman Road in Jackson Township, said Chesterton Fire Department Chief John Jarka.

All occupants were able to get safely out of the house, he said. Firefighters arrived and worked to extinguish the attached garage, which was ablaze. Jarka said the amount of damage done to the home itself is unknown at this time.

Firefighters from Liberty Township, Washington Township, Chesterton, Westville, Porter, Morgan Township, South Haven and Town of Pines responded.

“There was a large response because the area has no fire hydrants, so we have to shuttle water in,” Jarka said.

