Multiple people hurt after shooting victim collides with minivan, police say
breaking urgent

At 7:24 p.m. police were called to a shots fired report in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

 The Times

GARY — Four people were hurt Friday afternoon when a driver fleeing gunshots from another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a minivan near 11th Avenue and Clark Road, police said.

Gary police arrived to find the driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and injuries from the crash, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

All three people in the minivan were injured, including one person who was ejected, police said.

Before the crash, shots were fired as the driver of the Impala was being chased by another vehicle eastbound on 11th Avenue, police said.

He collided with the minivan as it traveled north on Clark Road.

The Impala was heavily damaged by gunfire, Pawlak said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

