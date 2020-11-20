 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple people scammed trying to buy PlayStation 5, Highland police warn
alert urgent

Multiple people scammed trying to buy PlayStation 5, Highland police warn

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Highland
John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Several people have reported that someone posing as a GameStop employee accepted money for a discount PlayStation 5 that was never received, police said.

In each case, people told police they made a down payment of $250 through the app OfferUp, a Highland Police Department news release states.

When each buyer called the local GameStop after not hearing from the seller for several days, the store notified them the seller was not a store employee.

The buyers then contacted police.

Highland police are warning the public to never deal with strangers through money transfer apps, especially when someone requests money before a product is received. People should instead go through verified businesses.

"We always advise the public that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is," the department said.

Police reminded the public the Highland Police Department lobby is open 24 hours a day.

Anyone can complete online sales transactions in the front lobby or front parking lot, both of which are monitored by security cameras, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rachel Maddow, back on MSNBC, says partner Susan Mikula almost died of COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts