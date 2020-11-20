Multiple people scammed trying to buy PlayStation 5, Highland police warn

HIGHLAND — Several people have reported that someone posing as a GameStop employee accepted money for a discount PlayStation 5 that was never received, police said.
In each case, people told police they made a down payment of $250 through the app OfferUp, a Highland Police Department news release states.
When each buyer called the local GameStop after not hearing from the seller for several days, the store notified them the seller was not a store employee.
The buyers then contacted police.
Highland police are warning the public to never deal with strangers through money transfer apps, especially when someone requests money before a product is received. People should instead go through verified businesses.
"We always advise the public that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is," the department said.
Police reminded the public the Highland Police Department lobby is open 24 hours a day.
Anyone can complete online sales transactions in the front lobby or front parking lot, both of which are monitored by security cameras, police said.
