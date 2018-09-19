After a series of extensions due to health issues, a Munster accounting firm owner started his eight-year sentence for bank fraud and other offenses on Friday.
Jack Weichman, 65, of Dyer, was originally supposed to report to prison on July 7, according to court records. However, it was delayed more than two months due to a series of extension requests by Weichman to undergo a hernia surgery.
On May 7 Weichman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud, concealment of assets during bankruptcy, wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Weichman previously pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to pay $4,128,331 to victims in this case.
Weichman, the owner of an accounting practice that bears his name, Weichman & Associates, and MMDS, which handles medical billing for physicians, stole millions of dollars from his physician clients to gamble at local casinos, according to court records.
Weichman also hid a $2 million tax debt to the IRS from another bank at a time when he was seeking to renew a loan from that bank. Weichman fraudulently attempted to discharge $2.3 million of debt from his bankruptcy creditors.
