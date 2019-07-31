{{featured_button_text}}
 The Times

MUNSTER — Munster police and firefighters take on the Munster school teachers in a charity softball game Sunday to benefit the Best Buddies Club, a group which provides support and friendship to students with special needs and disabilities.

The game is at 2 p.m. at Community Park , 8679 Calumet Ave., Munster. Tickets are $5 each and available at the game. Admission includes a DJ, Culver's ice cream sales, a visit from comfort K-9 Vader and concessions.

For more information, contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.

