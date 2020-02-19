Munster doctor dies after being struck by car, police say

BLOOM TWP. — A Munster doctor died after he was struck by a vehicle on an Illinois road, police said.

Jatin “Jack” Patel, 42, died in a Dyer hospital following the crash, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey confirmed.

Patel was described as a loving father of three and a dedicated physician who opened a private practice in Northwest Indiana in 2015, his obituary said. Patel moved to Munster in 2010 and worked as a physician at St. Catherine’s Hospital before opening his own practice.

At 11:26 p.m. Feb. 2, Cook County sheriff’s police were called after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Sauk Trail in unincorporated Bloom Township, said Matt Walberg, deputy press secretary of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving eastbound on Sauk Trail and struck Patel on the road, Walberg said.

Patel was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results from the Lake County coroner, however police said criminal charges are not expected to be filed.