MUNSTER — The Munster Garden Club holds its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at 1101 Oriole Drive.
A variety of plants will be available from the rare and unusual to native. It's a great opportunity to find plants and good prices for new gardeners looking to start their first project as well as for seasoned gardeners looking to add to their established planting beds.
Plants are from the gardens of our club members, so they have already been proven to grow successfully in this area.
Tickets for the annual Garden Walk will be available for $10 for the June 21 and 22 walk. After June 1, the tickets can be purchased at Dixon's Florist in Munster; Gus Bock Hardware in Munster; Dean's Landscaping Center, Schererville; Brumm's Bloomin' Barn in Highland. They are also available from Garden Club members.