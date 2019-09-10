MUNSTER — Munster High School’s Project Green initiative, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Munster and the Munster Theatre Company, serve a homegrown dinner and a spirited performance of “The Addams Family” on Oct. 5.
The buffet-style community dinner starts at 5:15 p.m. in the high school cafeteria followed by an awards presentation at 6:15 p.m. The performance begins at 7 p.m. in the Munster Auditorium. Ticket price: $5/person (dinner only) and $15/person (dinner and show).
Project Green, an outgrowth of Munster High School’s 2017 AdvancEd STEM Certification, is a 3-5 year interdisciplinary project engaging students in STEM learning activities through the creation of a 21st century school garden. The menu for the community dinner, which is inspired by the produce grown in the school garden, includes appetizers fresh tomato bruschetta, mini BLT bites, and Mediterranean spinach and bean salad. The main courses include chicken with caramelized pears, tomato basil pasta, and carne asada tacos. Sides include garlic parmesan baked carrot fries, garlic knots, and roasted fall Vegetable. Desserts are curros with a raspberry and pear dipping sauce, cherry cobbles with ice cream, and cherry and strawberry parfait.
In July 2019, Munster High School became the recipient of a $3,500 grant from the Rotary Club of Munster to help defray the cost of the dinner for the community. Assistant Regional Rotary Foundation Coordinator Roger Sims said that, when the Rotary Club of Munster learned about Project Green and the Oct. 5 dinner-theater event at Munster High School, the organization wanted to help the students and support their collaborative efforts.
“Promoting education in our community, in the region, and in the world is a key component of our Rotary services,” Sims said. “Our club is community-minded and looks to invest our time, abilities, and financial resources in our schools. The community dinner at Munster High School is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to―literally―serving our families at the event.”
Sims added that, at the dinner, the Rotary Club of Munster will present three awards to students for their involvement in Project Green and the Community Dinner and one award to Munster High School to recognize the school’s efforts in creating an “aggressive and focused curriculum” to satisfy state requirements.
Tickets to the event may be purchased online at https://munaud.booktix.com or at the door.