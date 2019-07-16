MUNSTER — Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Had enough of your lumpy mattress?
The Munster High School Marching Band and Choir are hosting their third annual, one-day mattress sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20 at Wilbur Wright Middle School 8650 Columbia Ave., to help you get better sleep while raising money for their programs.
For one day only, Wilbur Wright Middle School will be transformed into a mattress showroom, complete with brand-name mattresses, including Simmons Beautyrest. There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will be available as well.
The mattresses come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 10-14 days after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.
Custom Framing Solutions, (CFS) first introduced the mattress fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has more than 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and, to date, the company has given back over than $40 million.
For information about the sale, go to http://bit.ly/beds4munster19.