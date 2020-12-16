 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster man accused of slashing woman with knife over drugs, money
alert urgent

Munster man accused of slashing woman with knife over drugs, money

{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Taylor Diego Zanfei

Derek Taylor Diego Zanfei 

CROWN POINT — A Munster man is being held without bail until Dec. 26 on charges alleging he repeatedly slashed his girlfriend with a butcher knife after flying into a rage because his father learned he'd spent a large sum of money on drugs.

Derek Zanfei, 31, was arrested Dec. 6 after his father dropped off the woman at a local hospital with six knife wounds, a bruised right eye and bruising and swelling around her neck, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Zanfei's behalf during an initial hearing Dec. 11, records show.

The woman was able to tell a doctor she was wounded in the 7600 block of Hohman Avenue in Munster before she was sedated for medical treatment, records state.

Police went to the apartment and found Zanfei's father placing a garbage bag, which was later found to contain bloody clothes towels, near a dumpster, according to court documents.

The father told police the woman called asking for a ride to a hospital and she exited the apartment covered in blood, but he didn't know what happened to her, records state.

He gave police permission to enter the apartment, but warned Zanfei was bipolar and might "freak out."

Zanfei initially appeared to barricade himself inside but eventually pushed a knife out under the door and spoke to officers. 

He claimed the woman attacked him and he acted in self-defense, but police noted he did not appear to have any injuries, court records state.

Inside, police found seven glass pipes with burnt residue inside of them, five of which later tested positive for suspected cocaine and two for suspected methamphetamine, records state.

Officers also found several used hypodermic needles and six small bags containing suspected heroin that weighed a total of 0.8 grams, according to documents.

The woman later told police Zanfei became angry after arguing with his father about using money given to him by his father to buy drugs.

She said Zanfei began to hit her as she lay in bed and demanded she get him crack cocaine, records allege.

Zanfei picked up a knife, which he had been keeping by the bed because of paranoia, and slashed her arms and legs six times, records allege.

She told police she asked Zanfei for help because she was bleeding profusely, but he punched her in the eye, knocking her back and strangled her, records allege.

On Dec. 26, Zanfei's bond will be set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts