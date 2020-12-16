Munster man accused of slashing woman with knife over drugs, money

He claimed the woman attacked him and he acted in self-defense, but police noted he did not appear to have any injuries, court records state.

Inside, police found seven glass pipes with burnt residue inside of them, five of which later tested positive for suspected cocaine and two for suspected methamphetamine, records state.

Officers also found several used hypodermic needles and six small bags containing suspected heroin that weighed a total of 0.8 grams, according to documents.

The woman later told police Zanfei became angry after arguing with his father about using money given to him by his father to buy drugs.

She said Zanfei began to hit her as she lay in bed and demanded she get him crack cocaine, records allege.

Zanfei picked up a knife, which he had been keeping by the bed because of paranoia, and slashed her arms and legs six times, records allege.

She told police she asked Zanfei for help because she was bleeding profusely, but he punched her in the eye, knocking her back and strangled her, records allege.