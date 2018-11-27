A Munster man has pleaded guilty more than a year after being arrested and charged for mailing a device that caused an explosion at an East Chicago postal facility.
Eric Krieg, 46, of Munster entered a guilty plea to knowingly making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, and mailing a threatening communication, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
The parties agreed on a sentencing of 29 years in prison and the plea hearing will go before U.S. District Court Senior Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen in the Hammond Federal Courthouse "in the near future," according to the news release.
The explosion happened on Sept. 6, 2017, at an East Chicago postal facility and Krieg was arrested in October 2017 and has remained in custody since.
In his plea agreement, Krieg stated he ran a blog and engaged in "a series of online postings and communications concerning other residents in Northwest Indiana," where the grudges that fueled his decision to create and mail the explosives stemmed.
Krieg said the first victim was an attorney who represented someone who had a lawsuit against him.
Krieg said he was sued in 2013 because of statements he made on his blog and he filed bankruptcy in response to the suit. However, the client's attorney said the lawsuit could not be discharged with bankruptcy and Krieg agreed to settle the lawsuit by paying the client $45,000 and posting an apology on his blog.
“In retaliation for the filing and settling of this lawsuit and other grudges I held, I devised a plan to construct and mail a pipe bomb that I hoped and believed would kill or injure Victim 1,” Krieg's plea agreement said. “I constructed this pipe bomb and knew that it contained explosives and items that would produce shrapnel. The pipe bomb was constructed in the Northern District of Indiana. The pipe bomb was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.”
However, the bomb exploded at an East Chicago post office and injured a pregnant woman.
“On September 6, 2017, I placed the pipe bomb in the mail by delivering it to the United States Post Office, 901 East Chicago Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana and ensuring it had the appropriate postage," Krieg's plea agreement said. "I mailed the pipe bomb with the intention that it kill or injure Victim 1. I am aware the pipe bomb exploded before it was delivered to Victim 1 and instead injured Victim 2, a postal worker. I damaged the Post Office where the pipe bomb exploded. At the time of the explosion, the Post Office was used in interstate commerce or was used in an activity affecting interstate commerce."
Another person, labeled as “Victim 3” in the plea agreement, was targeted because Krieg stated he was upset and held a grudge against the person, a Northwest Indiana resident, whom he engaged with online.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Krieg was also charged with the mailing of a suspicious package containing an explosive device on Sept. 29, 2017.
“On September 29, 2017, I mailed a threat to kill or injure Victim 3,” Krieg's plea agreement said. “I placed this threatening communication in the mail in the Northern District of Indiana and it was post marked to, and I am now aware later delivered to, Victim 3 in the Northern District of Indiana."
