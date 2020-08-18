Munster parks employees self-quarantining as worker awaits COVID-19 test results

MUNSTER — All workers with the Munster Parks Department are self-quarantining until Aug. 31 after one employee exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and now awaits test results.
Five individuals work in that office, Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson told The Times.
The town's parks department is taking the precaution because the symptomatic employee was "in close contact" with co-workers, Anderson said.
Anderson said the CDC defines close contact as, "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset, or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated."
The parks department employee has not received the results of their test yet, Anderson said.
"However, in the interest of the health of the organization and with an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the physical office space temporarily," Anderson.
The office will be deep cleaned and staff will be self-quarantining proactively. In the interim, parks employees will be able to meet Munster residents' needs remotely, he said.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.