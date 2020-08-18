You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster parks employees self-quarantining as worker awaits COVID-19 test results
breaking urgent

Munster parks employees self-quarantining as worker awaits COVID-19 test results

{{featured_button_text}}
Centennial Park

In this Times file photo, a fisherman casts his line at the lake in Munster's Centennial Park in April.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MUNSTER — All workers with the Munster Parks Department are self-quarantining until Aug. 31 after one employee exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and now awaits test results. 

Five individuals work in that office, Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson told The Times.

The town's parks department is taking the precaution because the symptomatic employee was "in close contact" with co-workers, Anderson said.

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI as case totals steadily increase
2 school staff members self-quarantining after potential exposure to coronavirus

Anderson said the CDC defines close contact as, "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset, or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated."

The parks department employee has not received the results of their test yet, Anderson said.

"However, in the interest of the health of the organization and with an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the physical office space temporarily," Anderson.  

The office will be deep cleaned and staff will be self-quarantining proactively. In the interim, parks employees will be able to meet Munster residents' needs remotely, he said.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Mali president detained by troops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts