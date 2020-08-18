Munster parks employees self-quarantining as worker awaits COVID-19 test results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — All workers with the Munster Parks Department are self-quarantining until Aug. 31 after one employee exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and now awaits test results.

Five individuals work in that office, Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson told The Times.

The town's parks department is taking the precaution because the symptomatic employee was "in close contact" with co-workers, Anderson said.

Anderson said the CDC defines close contact as, "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset, or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated."

The parks department employee has not received the results of their test yet, Anderson said.

"However, in the interest of the health of the organization and with an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the physical office space temporarily," Anderson.