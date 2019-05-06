Munster High School took high honors in a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking of traditional public, charter and magnet schools evaluated across the country.
Munster ranked 400th in the nation and sixth in the state behind schools in Evansville, West Lafayette and suburban Indianapolis.
The report, compiled annually, analyzes school quality based on a variety of factors including college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, undeserved student performance and graduation rate.
U.S. News based its rankings upon data compiled from the U.S. Department of Education, statewide math and reading assessments and The College Board's Advanced Placement testing.
Nearly every public high school in the nation was ranked, according to the U.S. News and World Report website. In total, U.S. News reviewed more than 23,000 schools and ranked 17,245 school across the county.
In Indiana, 386 schools were ranked. As a state, Indiana placed 28th in the nation with 21.2% of its schools ranking in the top 25% of schools nationally.
"Munster High School is proud of the partnership between our students, faculty and parents," Munster High School Principal Mike Wells said in Munster news release.
"The fact that all three work toward the same common goal is why we are perennially in the top 10 in the state."
Other Region schools ranking in Indiana's top 100 include: Crown Point High School at No. 25, Washington Township Middle/High School at No. 33, Valparaiso High School at No. 36, Lake Central High School at No. 56, Chesterton High School at No. 63, Morgan Township Middle/High School at No. 89 and South Central Junior-Senior High School at No. 97.
The full U.S. News and World Report list can be searched at usnews.com/best-high-schools.