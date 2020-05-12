You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Munster police collect multiple illegally owned handguns over weekend
alert urgent

Munster police collect multiple illegally owned handguns over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car (ford interceptor)
Times Staff

MUNSTER — Over the weekend, Munster officers recovered multiple firearms that were reported as stolen, belonged to a felon or were being carried by residents without handgun licenses, police said.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday an officer patrolling near Manor Avenue and Hollywood Avenue in Munster smelled burned marijuana. He discovered the smell was coming from a parked vehicle and found marijuana in the vehicle and a loaded .40-caliber handgun, according to a news release from the Munster Police Department. A 36-year-old Munster resident was taken into custody and will face charges of carrying a handgun without a license.

At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer with a police dog stopped a vehicle in the 7800 block of Calumet Avenue for a traffic infraction. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a stolen, loaded 9 mm handgun in the driver’s possession, police reported. The driver, a 39-year-old Ohio resident, was taken into custody and will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Police also found a loaded 9 mm handgun belonging to the passenger, a 41-year-old from Ohio, who was also arrested and will be charged with carrying of handgun without a license, police said.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday an officer was in the 7800 block of Calumet Avenue when he came upon a vehicle at the Marathon gas station. The officer found marijuana and a loaded .32-caliber handgun in the vehicle, police said. An 18-year-old Hammond resident was taken into custody and will face charges of carrying a handgun without a license. The passenger, a 21-year-old Hammond resident, was arrested and will face charges of possession of marijuana.

To obtain or renew license to carry a handgun, individuals can visit a site run by Indiana State Police at firearms.ariesportal.com/. Residents should also contact or visit the website of their local police department because procedures and wait times could be affected by COVID-19 policies.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts