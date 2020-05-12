Munster police collect multiple illegally owned handguns over weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — Over the weekend, Munster officers recovered multiple firearms that were reported as stolen, belonged to a felon or were being carried by residents without handgun licenses, police said.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday an officer patrolling near Manor Avenue and Hollywood Avenue in Munster smelled burned marijuana. He discovered the smell was coming from a parked vehicle and found marijuana in the vehicle and a loaded .40-caliber handgun, according to a news release from the Munster Police Department. A 36-year-old Munster resident was taken into custody and will face charges of carrying a handgun without a license.

At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer with a police dog stopped a vehicle in the 7800 block of Calumet Avenue for a traffic infraction. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a stolen, loaded 9 mm handgun in the driver’s possession, police reported. The driver, a 39-year-old Ohio resident, was taken into custody and will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Police also found a loaded 9 mm handgun belonging to the passenger, a 41-year-old from Ohio, who was also arrested and will be charged with carrying of handgun without a license, police said.