Munster police collect multiple illegally owned handguns over weekend

MUNSTER — Over the weekend, Munster officers recovered multiple firearms that were reported as stolen, belonged to a felon or were being carried by residents without handgun licenses, police said.
At 7:15 p.m. Friday an officer patrolling near Manor Avenue and Hollywood Avenue in Munster smelled burned marijuana. He discovered the smell was coming from a parked vehicle and found marijuana in the vehicle and a loaded .40-caliber handgun, according to a news release from the Munster Police Department. A 36-year-old Munster resident was taken into custody and will face charges of carrying a handgun without a license.
At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer with a police dog stopped a vehicle in the 7800 block of Calumet Avenue for a traffic infraction. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a stolen, loaded 9 mm handgun in the driver’s possession, police reported. The driver, a 39-year-old Ohio resident, was taken into custody and will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police also found a loaded 9 mm handgun belonging to the passenger, a 41-year-old from Ohio, who was also arrested and will be charged with carrying of handgun without a license, police said.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday an officer was in the 7800 block of Calumet Avenue when he came upon a vehicle at the Marathon gas station. The officer found marijuana and a loaded .32-caliber handgun in the vehicle, police said. An 18-year-old Hammond resident was taken into custody and will face charges of carrying a handgun without a license. The passenger, a 21-year-old Hammond resident, was arrested and will face charges of possession of marijuana.
To obtain or renew license to carry a handgun, individuals can visit a site run by Indiana State Police at firearms.ariesportal.com/. Residents should also contact or visit the website of their local police department because procedures and wait times could be affected by COVID-19 policies.
