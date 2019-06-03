MUNSTER —The Munster Police Department recently held its spring semester Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) graduation ceremonies at Eads, Elliott, and Frank Hammond elementary schools.
During those ceremonies, fifth-grade students were honored for completing the 10-week program which provides information on drug prevention, bullying prevention, being a good citizen, resisting peer pressure, making positive choices, and more.
During the ceremonies, a number of students were honored with D.A.R.D. Essay Awards for writing the best essays, Daren Awards for outstanding participation, Alberts Awards, and Jacob Homans Awards (at Eads only) for outstanding citizenship and for being good role models for others.
A student at each school was also awarded with a stuffed Daren the Lion doll at the conclusion of the ceremonies, which were followed by receptions attended by the participants.
The Munster Police Department's D.A.R.E. Program has now been going strong for over 30 years.