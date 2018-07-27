Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Munster police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing electronic items July 19 from a Speedway gas station at 9600 Calumet Ave. 

The suspect has a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Munster police at 219-836-6659 or tnosich@munster.

