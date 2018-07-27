Munster police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing electronic items July 19 from a Speedway gas station at 9600 Calumet Ave.
The suspect has a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Munster police at 219-836-6659 or tnosich@munster.
Austen James Sanders
Age: 22
Residence: Lansing
Booking Number(s): 1807032
Arrest Date: July, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, Reckless Driving
Class: Misdemeanors
Christian Michael Rodriguez
Age: 23
Residence: Crown Point
Booking Number(s): 1806995
Arrest Date: July 14, 2018
Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Michael A. Krueger
Age: 54
Residence: Demotte
Booking Number(s): 1806992
Arrest Date: July 13, 2018
Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor