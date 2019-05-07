MUNSTER — With experience in education, finances, information technology and cyber security, four candidates from vastly different backgrounds vied for party nominations in the Munster Town Council race.
Democrats Kenneth Schoon and Mike Sowards competed for the democratic nomination for Ward one, with Schoon taking away the majority of votes and winning the nomination.
"I'm very excited and pleased to get the endorsement from the citizens of Munster," Schoon said. "Mostly Munster government has been run by five Republicans and it's been that way for decades."
Schoon said he and fellow Democrat Steve Tulowitzky, Ward four, now have a chance to add political diversity to the council.
"I'm hopeful," Schoon said. "The Democratic party is in a resurgence."
Schoon, a professor emeritus of science education at Indiana University Northwest, has served on the Munster Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Board, the former Ordinance Committee for the town board, the Heritage Committee, the Munster Education Foundation, Munster Chamber of Commerce and the Scholarship Committee at Munster High School.
Sowards, vice-president and retail mortgage lending sales manager for People's Bank in Munster, has served on the Munster Education Foundation, the Board of Directors for the Munster Little League and the town's Park and Recreation Board.
Republicans Richard Flahaven and Joseph Uzubell vied for the Republican nomination as to who may replace fellow republican and Munster Town Councilman John Reed.
According to election reports, Flahaven had a formidable lead against Uzubell and appeared to have the win secured for the Republican nomination by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Uzubell, vice-president at IT Professional, has served as a Munster co-precinct committee member.
Flahaven, chief information security officer and data privacy officer for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, has no previous political positions but has had 35 years of experience in the business world.