Munster School Board gives teachers stipends, announces new courses for MHS

MUNSTER — Munster public school teachers and staff are receiving up to $790 in stipends after a decision from the School Town of Munster board.

The board gave the "Teacher Appreciation Grants" on Friday.

The stipends will go to teachers who receive high marks on their annual performance evaluations. Teachers receiving a "highly effective" rating will receive $790.06, and teachers receiving an "effective" rating will receive $632.05.

The stipends are funded by a grant from the Indiana Department of Education and were only given to teaching staff.

During its regular board meeting Monday, the board voted unanimously to extend these stipends to administrators and staff who weren't included in the state grant: principals, assistant principals, athletics directors, school psychologists and occupational therapists, and department directors.

"As a board, this vote will also allow the people who were excluded from the state grant to receive the stipends," Assistant Superintendent Steven Tripenfeldas said.

The board also heard Monday from Morgan Nolan, Munster High School's principal, about curriculum changes that take effect next school year.

Nolan said the school is adding three courses in business, several family and consumer sciences classes, a new P.E. elective that will teach students how to officiate sporting events and actually get those students a referee license, and three physical therapy classes.

It's also introducing a selection of new pre-AP classes. It will offer pre-AP English 9 and pre-AP English 10 that will run in parallel with the school's honors offerings. In math and science, the school is introducing pre-AP algebra I, pre-AP geometry and statistics, pre-AP biology and pre-AP chemistry. World history and geography also will be in the pre-AP mix.

"These are courses to kind of prepare our kids for the AP-level courses," Nolan said.

The school also will be discontinuing an education professions class; several business classes that are being replaced by the new set of business coursework; and several courses that were on the school's coursebook but have not been taught in years.

"We can't run everything, so we've got to sort of pick and choose what's best for our student population," Nolan said.

Also during Monday's meeting:

The school district bade farewell to departing board members Melissa Higgason and Ron Ostojic.

The board accepted more than $16,000 in donations from the booster club, the Lennon family, Andreas Sotiropoulos and K&G Fashion Superstore to support the high school's athletics and performing arts programs as well as the district's robotics programs.

