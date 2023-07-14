MUNSTER — The School City of Munster is hosting a job fair next week.
The job fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. July 20 at the School Town of Munster Administration Center, 8616 Columbia Ave.
The school district is hiring for multiple positions, including bus aides, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, teachers, instructional assistants and substitutes. Their jobs webpage lists 42 openings.
The School City of Munster serves more than 4,100 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and high school.
For additional information, call 219-836-9111, ext. 1015.