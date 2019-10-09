{{featured_button_text}}
Munster student wins statewide essay contest

Eva Pramuk is pictured with D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist from the Munster Police Department.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Eva Pramuk, a student at Elliott Elementary School in Munster, has won the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Indiana Essay of the Year.

Pramuk's wrote of her commitment to stay drug-free. She received a plaque, medal, and $100 gift card from D.A.R.E. Indiana for her efforts. She is pictured with D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist from the Munster Police Department.

