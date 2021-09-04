Munster students seek solutions for life's problems through new entrepreneurship program

090121-nws-incubator 15.jpg Students discuss problem solving after student pitches on Tuesday in Munster.

Although each student came up with their own problem, they will ultimately work in groups, so LaFlech had them rank their top three problems after they were all presented.

The class is project-based learning that takes students on an entire business-launching journey. At the end, LaFlech said, there will be a "Shark Tank"-style competition and the chance to go to a national pitch competition to potentially win start-up money.

To be part of the program, students needed to have taken four business classes, so most of the roughly 40 students are juniors and seniors. LaFlech said the incubator counts as an entrepreneurship capstone course per Indiana standards.

The students are treated more like employees than students in the incubator. Every day, they go over their progress from the previous day and report to LaFlech as if she's their boss rather than their teacher.

Even the room itself is set up to foster an entrepreneurial mindset. There are five sets of tables and chairs with 40-inch screens attached to each. Two think tanks — or conference rooms — have 75-inch flat panel TVs for students to meet with mentors or conduct other meetings.

090121-nws-incubator 3.jpg The Incubator classroom offers two private think tank rooms for private discussion.