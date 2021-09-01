Munster students starting businesses to solve problems through new entrepreneurship program

MUNSTER — Maybe your ice cream always melts too fast or you fumble with condiment packages while trying to eat on the road.
Well, a group of students at Munster High School are participating in INCubatoredu, an entrepreneurial hub in the school, coming up with their own businesses to help solve some of those annoying little problems people face every day.
It’s not a simulation or reviewing case studies from existing businesses.
“I’m taking the students from ideation to working prototypes,” entrepreneurship teacher Krissy LaFlech said.
On Tuesday, the aspiring entrepreneurs presented the problems they hoped to solve. No solutions were presented — LaFlech said that will come later — but they each gave a one minute presentation on why their proposed problem was worth solving.
Between two classes, no problems were repeated. LaFlech told the students they could try to tackle little annoyances or even social issues, so students presented everything from the sand that gets all over your car after a day at the beach to fitted sheets to homelessness.
Students discuss problem solving after student pitches on Tuesday in Munster.
Although each student came up with their own problem, they will ultimately work in groups, so LaFlech had them rank their top three problems after they were all presented.
The class is project-based learning that takes students on an entire business-launching journey. At the end, LaFlech said, there will be a Shark Tank-style competition and the chance to go to a national pitch competition to potentially win start-up money.
To be part of the program, students needed to have taken four business classes, so most of the roughly 40 students are juniors and seniors. LaFlech said the incubator counts as an entrepreneurship capstone course per Indiana standards.
The students are treated more like employees than students in the incubator. Every day, they go over their progress from the previous day and report to LaFlech as if she's their boss rather than their teacher.
Even the room itself is set up to foster an entrepreneurial mindset. There are five sets of tables and chairs with 40-inch screens attached to each. Two think tanks — or conference rooms — have 75-inch flat panel TVs for students to meet with mentors or conduct other meetings.
The Incubator classroom offers two private think tank rooms for private discussion.
LaFlech works at the area that she calls the “Brain Bar” where students can come talk with her, do research or just take a brain break. Students can only ask her for help after they “ask three” first, whether it be a mentor, data or research. She wants them to go outside their comfort zones to find answers on their own.
This is LaFlech’s third year teaching, but her first at Munster High School. She taught for two years in Lowell after a 16 year stretch with Starbucks where she wrapped up her time there as a district manager.
Along with her corporate experience, she is a small business owner. She started her dog collar business six years ago when she couldn’t find collars to fit the English bulldogs she rescues.
Mirroring the process she is teaching her students, LaFlech started her business by recognizing a problem and then seeking out a solution. She said she’s learned a lot about entrepreneurship over the years through the trials of her own business.
LaFlech said she has a wonderful curriculum for the incubator, but students are excited to be in her class because of her real life experience she shares with them. She gives them advice, but also wants them to experiment and sometimes even make the same mistakes she did, so they can learn the same lessons.
Coaches and mentors wanted
But now, LaFlech is looking for coaches and mentors to join her in helping these budding business owners.
Since she isn’t an expert in everything, coaches with an entrepreneurial mindset are wanted to help co-teach lessons. Sixteen coaches are needed and will be able to choose the lesson that aligns most with their area of business expertise such as marketing, finance or sales.
A lesson plan with presentations, student activities and curated resources will be provided, but coaches can use their own professional examples and experience throughout the lesson. Both business owners and employees can sign up to be coaches.
Mentors would meet with students weekly for at least an hour either virtually or in person to help them facilitate their project. LaFlech wants mentors to be like the bumpers on a bowling lane; there to bounce ideas off of and offer additional support.
A sign up form for coaches and mentors can be found online.