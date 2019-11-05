MUNSTER — In the wake of the announced retirement of Munster's longest serving clerk-treasurer, the race's victor said she is looking forward to a "seamless transition."
Republican Wendy Mis won the race against Democrat Jennifer Pizzuto-Dean.
Mis has been working as a deputy clerk for payroll in the Munster clerk-treasurer's office since February 2018, where she gained experience in the inner workings of the office. Mis said Dave Shafer left "big shoes to fill" but she is confident in taking on the role.
"I will work hard for the residents," Mis said. "I'm glad to see the town has seen my qualifications and chose me for the position. We have a great team of people here and I think we do a great job for the people of Munster."
Mis said it was a strong race and she admired Pizzuto-Dean's drive and tenacity while campaigning.
This was Pizzuto-Dean's first time running for a political office. Pizzuto-Dean's background in working for the fourth-largest freight forwarder in the world has given her experience in filing government paperwork, working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection taxes and duties, invoices, billing and more.