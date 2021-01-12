Munster's 2020 National Night Out event places No. 1 in the country for communities its size

Munster's 2020 National Night Out Against Crime celebration was recognized as one of the best in the country, the organization that sponsors the annual campaign announced.
The National Association of Town Watch notified town officials recently that Munster's event ranked first in the country for communities with populations between 15,000 to 50,000, a news release from the Munster Police Department states.
In recognition of the exceptional event, the Police Department was awarded with the National Night Out Cup.
Placing behind Munster was Bartlett, Illinois, — a village in Cook and DuPage counties — at No. 2; New Brighton, Minnesota, at No. 3; and Walla Walla, Washington, at No. 4, National Night Out award rankings show.
Nearby Plainfield, Illinois, also placed in the 2020 winners for that category, at No. 12.
Munster's 25tth annual National Night Out event, held Oct. 6, included three separate neighborhood parades featuring emergency vehicles, safety mascots, volunteers and Citizenship Award winners, the Police Department's release states.
Volunteers passed out giveaway items, while wearing masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to children who attended.
Anyone who observed the parades were able to do so from their front yards, the Department said.
Residents and businesses were also given online safety guides specific to families and employees, respectively.
Leading up to the event, a local Girl Scouts Troop raised funds to purchase hundreds of pro-police signs, which residents picked up from the police station to display during the parades. Police also passed out blue glow necklaces at the station for parents to give to their children.
Police encouraged residents to display blue lights to express their support for law enforcement.
At the same time, the Police Department held a nonperishable food drive which netted hundreds of canned items that were later donated to a local food pantry.
The Department and the town's CHOICE Community Council, a group that plans events including the National Night Out, thanked participants, sponsors and volunteers that contributed to the event.
"(They) helped to make Munster's National Night Out Against Crime Celebration a positive and memorable day for the community this past year," the Department said.