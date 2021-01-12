Munster's 2020 National Night Out event places No. 1 in the country for communities its size

Munster's 2020 National Night Out Against Crime celebration was recognized as one of the best in the country, the organization that sponsors the annual campaign announced.

The National Association of Town Watch notified town officials recently that Munster's event ranked first in the country for communities with populations between 15,000 to 50,000, a news release from the Munster Police Department states.

In recognition of the exceptional event, the Police Department was awarded with the National Night Out Cup.

Placing behind Munster was Bartlett, Illinois, — a village in Cook and DuPage counties — at No. 2; New Brighton, Minnesota, at No. 3; and Walla Walla, Washington, at No. 4, National Night Out award rankings show.

Nearby Plainfield, Illinois, also placed in the 2020 winners for that category, at No. 12.

Munster's 25tth annual National Night Out event, held Oct. 6, included three separate neighborhood parades featuring emergency vehicles, safety mascots, volunteers and Citizenship Award winners, the Police Department's release states.

Volunteers passed out giveaway items, while wearing masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to children who attended.