CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend to death after an argument, according to court records.
Juan Guerrero, 41, of Griffith, was charged with murder on Thursday, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, 46-year-old Jermaine Salazar, of the 200 block of North Colfax Street in Calumet Township, was found lying in his driveway suffering from multiple gunshots wounds, Lake County sheriff's police said.
The ex-girlfriend said she had been in a relationship with Guerrero for many years and after the relationship ended, the two shared custody of their foster child.
She told police she was in an argument with Guerrero at his residence in the 800 block of North Lafayette Street in Griffith before the shooting. She was picking up her foster son, who was staying with Guerrero, and an argument began over her arriving late to pick the child up.
Salazar was there during the argument and also exchanged words with Guerrero. The ex-girlfriend and Salazar left the area with the child around 9:05 p.m. Guerrero called the ex-girlfriend, telling her to come outside.
She saw Guerrero standing outside with a gun in his hand, court records said. Once Salazar and his girlfriend went outside, Guerrero allegedly began shooting in their direction, she told police.
Salazar was hit several times in his torso and was taken to the Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he died, police said.
Police tracked Guerrero's phone GPS and New Lenox police took him into custody while he was driving in Illinois. New Lenox police reported they found a 9mm firearm in his vehicle, court documents said.
Guerrero spoke to police and allegedly confirmed he shot Salazar multiple times, court records said.
After the witness and Salazar picked the boy up Tuesday night, Guerrero said he was angry about the argument and called the witness, driving to her home.
Once outside the witness's residence, Guerrero said he stepped out of his vehicle with the gun in hand. He said he fired “two warning shots” in the air to scare Salazar, who was allegedly approaching Guerrero to take the gun from his hand. Guerrero told police Salazar continued walking toward him, and he fired four to five more times, aiming at Salazar's chest, court records said.
At one point, Salazar attempted to get away from Guerrero. But Guerrero continued to fire the gun, he told police. Once Salazar was lying on the ground, Guerrero fled in his vehicle, the court report said.
Guerrero said after the shooting, he drove to Illinois to meet with his pastor and also called his mother and girlfriend. He told police he allegedly texted a Griffith police officer and intended to turn himself in.
As of Thursday afternoon, Guerrero was being held in custody of the New Lenox Police Department without bail, court records showed.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
