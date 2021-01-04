Murder defendant arrested after manhunt makes first appearance in new case

Sullivan appointed a public defender and entered a not guilty plea on Taylor's behalf.

Taylor's next appearance in all pending cases was set for Jan. 26 before Judge Natalie Bokota.

Taylor will not be granted bond on the murder charge, unless his attorney requests a series of hearings and the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong.

Taylor asked if he would be charged with escape.

Sullivan said she, too, had read the records, but no escape charge had been filed as of Monday morning. If an escape count is filed, Taylor will be brought back before the court, she said.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday by members Lake County Sheriff's Department Tactical Unit in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

He escaped from a private security transport vehicle Dec. 14, despite being locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace. Taylor is accused of running from a REDI Transports vehicle as its driver waited in a drive-thru at the McDonald's near Grant Street and 35th Avenue.

At the time, Taylor was being extradited from Texas to Lake County to face charges in Nitzsche's murder.