Murder defendant arrested after manhunt makes first appearance in new case

CROWN POINT — A man captured after a weekslong manhunt told a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday he had met with a private attorney hired by his family, but he could not recall the lawyer's name.
Leon Taylor, 22, of Hammond, appeared before Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan for an initial appearance on a murder charge in the robbery and shooting death of Daniel Nitzsche, 52, on Nov. 19 outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.
As Sullivan asked Taylor questions about his identity and criminal history, she paused to question his attitude.
"I'm just telling you," Taylor said, before softening the tone of his voice.
Taylor acknowledged his six other pending felony cases, including five robbery cases and a burglary charge.
Sullivan told Taylor if his family had hired a private attorney on the murder charge, that person had not yet entered their appearance. Taylor is represented by public defender Lonnie Randolph on the other six pending felony cases.
Sullivan asked Taylor if he wanted her to appoint a public defender in the murder case in the meantime.
Taylor said, "You can see if the public defender will help me, but the lawyer is going to be there."
Sullivan appointed a public defender and entered a not guilty plea on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor's next appearance in all pending cases was set for Jan. 26 before Judge Natalie Bokota.
Taylor will not be granted bond on the murder charge, unless his attorney requests a series of hearings and the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong.
Taylor asked if he would be charged with escape.
Sullivan said she, too, had read the records, but no escape charge had been filed as of Monday morning. If an escape count is filed, Taylor will be brought back before the court, she said.
Taylor was arrested Wednesday by members Lake County Sheriff's Department Tactical Unit in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.
He escaped from a private security transport vehicle Dec. 14, despite being locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace. Taylor is accused of running from a REDI Transports vehicle as its driver waited in a drive-thru at the McDonald's near Grant Street and 35th Avenue.
At the time, Taylor was being extradited from Texas to Lake County to face charges in Nitzsche's murder.
Lake County and Gary officials have said they're working to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that REDI Transports reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with the manhunt for Taylor.
REDI Transports said after Taylor's escape it was cooperating with local law enforcement and opening its own internal investigation into what happened.