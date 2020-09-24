Murder defendant wins bail after ex-girlfriend admits she sent him photo of herself, victim in bed

During cross-examination by King, the ex-girlfriend admitted she had been arguing with Harris for some time and sent him an image of herself in bed with Tobar the night of the killing, records state.

The woman identified Harris as the man who entered her home early Jan. 6 and began fighting with Tobar, who had been sleeping in her bed. She testified she heard gunshots and Tobar say, "Why, man?"

The woman admitted she wasn't fully truthful with police when making three different statements about the homicide. She testified she was afraid, particularly because her door was damaged during the attack and didn't lock.

King wrote the woman's messages to Harris show she was "using every mechanism she could, including repeated requests that the defendant cut her sons' hair, to lure him to her house."

"At times they display her dismay at her love being unrequited and, at others, they express jealously of his other romantic relationship," King wrote. "They are incessant; provocative and continue into the early morning hours of Jan. 6."

King argued the woman delayed her identification of Harris as a suspect as retribution for his refusal to join her in a relationship, not reluctance to come forward.