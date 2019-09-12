{{featured_button_text}}
Corn stock

HEBRON — A naked man was spotted running down a street in only a hat with a beer in hand prompting police, firefighters and a drone to search for him after he took cover among corn stalks.

At 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to requests to do a welfare check on a naked man seen running northbound on Indiana 55 in Hebron, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office police report.

Five officers came to the scene and spotted the naked man in question running up the road. Upon seeing police, the streaker ran into a ditch and then rushed across a highway. He then retreated into a cornfield in the 20100 block of Harrison Avenue, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Upon seeing the streaker vanish into the corn, police called Lowell firefighters to bring a drone to the area to search for him. Both police and firefighters also checked the area but did not find the man.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.