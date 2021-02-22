Name of slain corrections officer released; 3 inmates killed in stabbings at prison since 2017

MICHIGAN CITY — A 57-year-year lieutenant has been identified as the correctional officer killed in a stabbing Sunday at Indiana State Prison, the LaPorte County coroner said.

Lt. Gene Lasco, of LaPorte, died from stab wounds, Coroner Lynn Swanson said.

The Indiana House started its session Monday in Indianapolis with a moment of silence for Lasco.

Lasco and another correctional officer were taken to Franciscan Health in Michigan City after an inmate stabbed them about 2:40 p.m. Sunday in a common area of the prison, according to Indiana State Police.

The other correctional officer was in serious condition Sunday night, police said.

Inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, was being held on suspicion of murder and other charges, police said.

Campbell was sentenced in Marion County in January 2004 to 130 years in prison for three murders, according to Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana Court of Appeals records.

The Court of Appeals in 2007 upheld Campbell's sentence, despite his argument a lower court didn't take his remorse for the killings into consideration.