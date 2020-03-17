NASCAR tackling how to reschedule races, keep teams afloat

Roger Penske, who in January became owner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, promised team owners they will receive the first installment payment from the series’ bonus program as planned.

Phelps said NASCAR is still working through those issues.

“We are working with our teams closely to have them industry wide make sure we are all financially viable moving forward during this postponement of our races,” Phelps said. “Are we concerned about teams broadly and their financial health? Of course we are. We want to make sure that each of our teams gets through this, each of our stakeholders in the industry gets through this crisis as well as we all can.”

As for rescheduling the postponed events — at Atlanta, Homestead-Miami, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.), Richmond (Va.), Talladega (Ala.) and Dover (Del.) — Phelps said all options are under consideration. That includes midweek races and doubleheaders.

NASCAR does want the postponed events concluded before the start of its playoffs in September, still wants the season to end as planned at Phoenix in November and isn’t sure if it will race during a planned break during the Tokyo Olympics, as requested by broadcast partner NBC Sports. The Olympics are currently scheduled to open in late July.