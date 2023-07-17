HAMMOND — A Valparaiso University Law School graduate appointed to the federal bench in 2019 is the new chief judge at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

The court announced Monday that Judge Holly Brady will handle administrative matters and oversee day-to-day operations of the federal district court, which has courtrooms in Hammond, Lafayette, South Bend and Fort Wayne.

Records show Brady is the longest tenured district judge never to serve as chief judge. She was nominated by Republican President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to replace Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen after he took senior status.

Brady earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University prior to attending law school in Valparaiso. She subsequently worked at a variety of law firms until becoming managing partner and president of the Fort Wayne-based firm Haller & Colvin before beginning her federal judicial service.

She succeeds former Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio, a onetime Lake County prosecutor and U.S. attorney, who took senior status Monday after 13 years on the bench and three years as administrative head of the district court.

