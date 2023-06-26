The state of Indiana was awarded Monday more than $868 million in federal assistance, and Illinois over $1 billion, in an effort to make affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service available to all Americans.

The money, part of $42.45 billion distributed nationwide, will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure everyone in Indiana, Illinois and across the country can obtain high-speed internet service for educational, occupational or entertainment purposes.

Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants to Indiana, Illinois and the other U.S. states and territories during a White House ceremony.

"It's the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever, because for today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity was or water or other basic services," Biden said. "With this funding, along with other federal investments, we’re going to be able to connect every person in America to reliable high-speed internet by 2030."

"I promised to be a president for all Americans, whether or not they voted for me or whether or not they voted for these laws. These investments will help all Americans. We're not going to leave anyone behind."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, said the additional federal funds will truly take to the next level the $575 million the state already has invested since 2018 to bring broadband internet to more than 72,000 technologically underserved homes in 83 counties.

"This is a big win for Indiana to continue the state's progress of connecting all Hoosiers to quality, affordable and reliable high-speed internet," Holcomb said. "The new federal funding will empower the program to expand broadband even further in the coming years and give more Hoosiers the power of connectivity."

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose state is getting $1.04 billion for broadband, similarly said the federal support "is a significant step in ensuring Illinoisans across the state have access to the reliable high-speed internet that they need."

"I am committed to making Illinois a leader when it comes to technology and innovation, and access to broadband is a critical service for all residents who rely on high-speed internet for everything from healthcare and education, to running a business," Pritzker said.

Funding for the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program was included in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act approved in 2021 by a Democratic-controlled Congress and signed into law by Biden.

Northwest Indiana U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, both supported the measure, while every Republican representing the Hoosier State in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, voted no.

